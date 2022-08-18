Effective: 2022-08-23 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 145 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Kingwood, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Porter Heights, Tarkington Prairie, New Caney, Romayor, Porter and Rye. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO