In East Williamsburg, this 1940 single-family brick row house has a stylish interior reno and off-street parking. Capacious family-size prewar apartments are elusive in Brooklyn; here’s one with two full bathrooms as well as seven rooms, including a dining room and four bedrooms. It’s got windows on three exposures and a fair amount of classical detail such as moldings and parquet as well as modern updates.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO