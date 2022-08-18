ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownstoner.com

Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A New Bookstore Opens in Park Slope

In East Williamsburg, this 1940 single-family brick row house has a stylish interior reno and off-street parking. Capacious family-size prewar apartments are elusive in Brooklyn; here’s one with two full bathrooms as well as seven rooms, including a dining room and four bedrooms. It’s got windows on three exposures and a fair amount of classical detail such as moldings and parquet as well as modern updates.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy