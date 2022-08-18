ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stars Coffee, anyone? Russian company takes over Starbucks locations in Moscow

By JIM HEINTZ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYlEI_0hMOu5Rk00

Months after Starbucks closed its coffee shops in Russia in protest of the invasion of Ukraine, a nearly identical operation is opening in the capital.

The name’s almost the same: Stars Coffee. The logo could be the separated-at-birth twin of the Starbucks mermaid, with flowing hair, a small enigmatic smile and a star atop her head — though instead of a Starbucks crown she wears a Russian headdress called a kokoshnik .

The menu, judging by the company app introduced a day before the store’s formal opening Friday, would look familiar to any Starbucks customer.

Seattle-based Starbucks was one of the most visible of the wave of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia or suspended their operations in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Others include McDonald’s, IKEA and fast-fashion giant H&M.

The departure of these companies was part of a global effort to punish Russia for its military assault, and a psychological blow to Russians who had become used to the comforts of Western-style consumer culture. But Russian entrepreneurs saw opportunity in suddenly unoccupied stores.

Former McDonald’s outlets are reopening and attracting sizable crowds under the name Vkusno — i Tochka. Though the name doesn’t roll off the tongue easily and is a little awkward to translate (roughly: It’s Tasty — Period), the menu is a testament to imitation being the sincerest form of flattery.

Timur Yunusov, a popular rap artist who uses the stage name Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinsky partnered to buy the Starbucks assets, then took the imitation strategy a step further by giving the operation an English-language name — a truncated form of the original.

At a news conference Thursday, they vowed to reopen all of the former Starbucks stores under their rebranding and even expand the business. The U.S. company had built its Russian operation to about 130 stores since entering the country in 2007. The stores were owned and operated by a franchisee, Alshaya Group of Kuwait.

A message seeking comment from Starbucks on Thursday was not returned.

Although the close resemblance of the new operations to their predecessors could be seen as riding someone else’s inspiration and effort, the Starbucks and McDonald’s successors also fit a wartime nationalist concept. Since Russia was walloped by sanctions and foreign pullouts, officials assert that Russia will overcome by relying on its own resources and energies.

“Now the economic situation is difficult, but this is a time of opportunity,” Oleg Eskindarov, president of the holding company that partnered in the Starbucks deal, told the state news agency Tass. “For the past four months, we have been very actively looking at exiting companies following the example of Starbucks. There are several more similar examples, but we cannot talk about them yet.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Ukraine#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stars Coffee#Mcdonald#H M#Russians
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
403K+
Followers
68K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy