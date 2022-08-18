ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Feds shortchanged N.J. on funding to remove lead water pipes, study shows

The federal government is distributing $15 billion to help states replace their lead water lines using a formula that shortchanges New Jersey, according to a report. In the first round of funding under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, New Jersey got just $138 per lead water line, less than 48 other states, according to the National Resources Defense Council, an environmental group. Only Ohio received less, $109.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Union City announces settlement that ends 10-year ordeal for tenants ousted by blaze

The 10-year saga for tenants displaced by a Union City apartment building blaze is over, city officials announced Monday afternoon. The city and the company that owns 409-415 Bergenline Avenue have reached a settlement on two lawsuits — one federal and one local — that allow all 20 families that were displaced to return to the building to accept a cash payment, Mayor Brian Stack said.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Car lost during Hurricane Ida was just found submerged in the Delaware River

Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding in Lambertville, a 2018 Nissan swept away by flood waters was recently recovered from the Delaware River. “The car was found approximately 2,000 feet south of the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, just off the New Jersey shoreline of the Delaware River,” Lt. Robert Brown told NJ Advance Media.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say

Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
