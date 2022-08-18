Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Seniors would stay put in Battery View block makeover up for vote by Jersey City Planning Board
The block that’s currently home to the Blaine Apartments — formerly known as the Batter View Senior Citizens Housing — at 72 Montgomery St. in Paulus Hook neighborhood may soon get an update from Jersey City. The block, bounded by Christopher Columbus Drive and Montgomery, Greene and...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Feds shortchanged N.J. on funding to remove lead water pipes, study shows
The federal government is distributing $15 billion to help states replace their lead water lines using a formula that shortchanges New Jersey, according to a report. In the first round of funding under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, New Jersey got just $138 per lead water line, less than 48 other states, according to the National Resources Defense Council, an environmental group. Only Ohio received less, $109.
NJCU will survive its financial emergency, but its expansion projects may not, experts say
As a cash-strapped New Jersey City University attempts to climb out of its financial emergency, sources and experts in the industry said shedding parts of its massive expansion plan are likely the best solution. Ambitious projects like the Fort Monmouth satellite campus in Oceanport and the $400 million University Place...
Union City announces settlement that ends 10-year ordeal for tenants ousted by blaze
The 10-year saga for tenants displaced by a Union City apartment building blaze is over, city officials announced Monday afternoon. The city and the company that owns 409-415 Bergenline Avenue have reached a settlement on two lawsuits — one federal and one local — that allow all 20 families that were displaced to return to the building to accept a cash payment, Mayor Brian Stack said.
Ida floods closed N.J. park zoo. Now county is moving animals out of its other 2.
Close to a year since flooding from Tropical Storm Ida sparked enough outcry to close a small Piscataway zoo, Middlesex County is now in the process of relocating animals from its other two remaining “havens,” officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. In April, the Middlesex County...
Car lost during Hurricane Ida was just found submerged in the Delaware River
Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding in Lambertville, a 2018 Nissan swept away by flood waters was recently recovered from the Delaware River. “The car was found approximately 2,000 feet south of the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, just off the New Jersey shoreline of the Delaware River,” Lt. Robert Brown told NJ Advance Media.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
Thank the deli gods, Hobby’s has finally reopened. Is it as good as we remember? | review
Like many New Jersey restaurants, the iconic Newark sandwich shop Hobby’s Deli shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the rest of the industry began to reopen in the summer of 2020, the Brick City institution bided its time and remained closed. But after lengthy and costly renovations, the...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say
Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
Anger builds over Jersey City councilwoman involved in hit-and-run crash
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – One Jersey City resident after another took to the podium Wednesday night at a packed City Council meeting to criticize, condemn and call for the resignation of embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise. In July, DeGise hit a cyclist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street. The cyclist […]
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
