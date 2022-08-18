Read full article on original website
Guide To Santa Clarita For Pet Owners
Many people who have pets consider them part of the household, and they become beloved members of the family. Naturally, when you are moving somewhere with your pets, you want to ensure it is an area that is safe, has plenty of facilities and resources for your pet, and will enable your whole family to enjoy a good quality of life.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall
A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Football Season Returns; How Did Your School Do?
After months of relaxing and teams preparing bodies for the new season, Santa Clarita football returned to action this past weekend. For the first time in Santa Clarita football history, a new varsity team made their debut, making a grand total of seven teams in the Foothill League. Castaic v....
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
Driving Under The Influence Tops Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence remains at the top of Santa Clarita weekend arrests, according to official arrest records. Between Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 10 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 16, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Trending SCV – School Board Elections – August 22, 2022
Guests: Sharlene Duzick, Matt Funicello, and Brian Walters. On this episode of Trending SCV, our hosts Joe Messina and Jason Gibbs talk with their guests, Sharlene Duzick, Matt Funicello, and Brian Walters. Joe and Jason start off the shw by talking about the school board elections, locally in Santa Clarita. Sharlene Duzick enters the booth first to talk about what she wants to do if she was elected for school board. Brian enters in the studio in the second half of the hour to talk about his expertise on helping out kids and families in schooling.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
NBC Los Angeles
Large Structure Fire in Downtown LA Prompts Smoke Odor Advisory
About 150 firefighters were working to tear down a massive structure fire in downtown LA Sunday morning. Just shortly after 3:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 14th St. and Compton Ave. where a commercial building was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were working for several...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach residents locked in a fight over affordable housing
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Manhattan beach resident Rick Ralph lives in a luxury condo with an ocean view and a steady sea breeze. Last January, he caught wind of a new development in his neighborhood — the like of which, he said, the laid-back surfer town has never seen.
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Six Flags Theme Park To Increase Prices Due To Drop In Attendance
Six Flags is planning to increase prices due to drop in customer attendance, which could affect Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prices. In the coming months, Six Flags CEO and President Selim Bassoul says they plan to offer new food options, a bigger FrightFest, and Octoberfest, hoping to increase attendance and revenue, according to officials.
Get Ready, Girl Scouts Set To Release New Raspberry Rally Cookie
Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is set to release a new cookie flavor in the upcoming 2023 cookie sale season in Santa Clarita. On Tuesday, GSUSA announced that it is looking to expand its current 12-flavor Girl Scout cookie inventory to include the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin raspberry cookie with a chocolaty coating.
New Caltrans QuickMap Feature Available For Santa Clarita Residents
Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) launched a new feature allowing Santa Clarita residents to get notified about traffic updates. According to Caltrans officials, the new QuickMap push notification feature allows Santa Clarita residents to automatically receive real-time updates including information about nearby road closures, emergencies, and other such related issues.
