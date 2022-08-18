Guests: Sharlene Duzick, Matt Funicello, and Brian Walters. On this episode of Trending SCV, our hosts Joe Messina and Jason Gibbs talk with their guests, Sharlene Duzick, Matt Funicello, and Brian Walters. Joe and Jason start off the shw by talking about the school board elections, locally in Santa Clarita. Sharlene Duzick enters the booth first to talk about what she wants to do if she was elected for school board. Brian enters in the studio in the second half of the hour to talk about his expertise on helping out kids and families in schooling.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO