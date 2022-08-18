ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0V3m_0hMOtBce00

Many workers may have the right to work from the couch, but that doesn’t mean their boss is more chill than usual. If anything, that boss may be watching them more closely.

No longer able to crane their necks around the cubicle and check in on workers, more employers have turned to monitoring digital productivity instead. Eight out of the 10 largest private employers in the U.S. are tracking productivity metrics for their employees, according to an examination from The New York Times . Some of this software measures active time, watches for keyboard pauses, and even silently counts keystrokes.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays Bank, and UnitedHealth Group all track employees, The Times reported, seeing everything from how long it takes to write an email to keyboard activity. There are repercussions if workers aren’t meeting expectations: a prodding note, a skipped bonus, or a work-from-home day taken away, to name a few.

For employers surrendering in the fight to return to the office , such surveillance is a way to maintain a sense of control. As Paul Wartenberg, who installs monitor systems, told The Times , “If we’re going to give up on bringing people back to the office, we’re not going to give up on managing productivity.”

The trade-off of remote work

Most CEOs are over remote work , unlike the workers themselves. J.P. Morgan's Jaimie Dimon , Goldman Sachs 's David Solomon , and Tesla 's Elon Musk all recently urged their employees to come back to headquarters.

But employees are putting up a fight. In May, Apple workers threatened to quit following Tim Cook’s memo regarding a hybrid work plan.

Since the pandemic, many knowledge workers have fought for the freedom to work whenever and from wherever they choose. Most (95%) want flexibility in their hours, per a Future Forum Pulse survey . The idea is that remote work allows employees to have a longer leash, able to work on their core tasks within their own schedule.

“People don’t want a full, nine-to-five day of meetings,” Brian Elliott, executive leader of the Future Forum, told Fortune in February . “They want the flexibility to turn off notifications when it’s right for them. Maybe for caregivers, it’s the flexibility to log off from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then come back and do some heads-down work after the kids are in bed.”

While hybrid work has gained popularity recently, many employers are reluctant to give up the war for full-time attendance. Meanwhile, the number of people that want to go to the office full-time reached its lowest point in two years in July.

But tracking these remote workers' every move doesn't seem to be telling employers much. “We’re in this era of measurement but we don’t know what we should be measuring,” Ryan Fuller, former vice president for workplace intelligence at Microsoft , told the Times .

It all sounds counterproductive. Managers may be wasting time using productivity trackers just for the sake of it. Nervous remote employees may also be wasting a bit of time — data from Qatalag and GitLab found that knowledge workers spend about 67 extra minutes a day trying to prove that they’re online and not slacking off.

The reality is that hybrid workers are the most productive , according to early research. They're more likely than full-time remote or in-office workers to report feeling productive, engaged, and optimistic about their performance.

Maybe everyone would be a bit more productive if they stopped trying to prove productivity.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 108

Zac Smith
4d ago

Why would a company “ask” their employees to come back to work? Why is it not “be at work on Monday or find another source of income “.

Reply(37)
44
Charli Lockett
4d ago

People waste more time in an office , coffee breaks, smoke breaks, unnecessary meetings, chatting in door ways and cubicles. Let people do their work at home and hush up.

Reply(5)
31
Llewellyn Daniel
4d ago

It isn’t about productivity. Productivity was never measured by how many hours one spent in the office. Its about managers needing to justify their existence. It isn’t loss of control or productivity managers fear. Its loss of relevance and employment.

Reply(10)
36
Related
Fortune

CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening

The number of workers who went into the office four or five days a week is lower now than at the beginning of the year, says a report from Basking.io. Bosses predicted—or perhaps desperately hoped—that the threat of a recession would give them the upper hand in their battle with employees to return to the office after months of hybrid and remote work. They wagered that an economic slowdown—and the layoffs that often accompany it—would make workers more desperate to keep their job and thus more willing to commute.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
J.p. Morgan
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Software#The New York Times#Barclays Bank#Unitedhealth Group#The Times
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

196K+
Followers
8K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy