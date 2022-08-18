Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
How DC Schools Are Funded
DCPS takes up about 11 percent of the total District budget‚ about $2.2 billion in taxpayer dollars for the 2023 fiscal year which begins Oct. 1. That comes with a 5.9 percent increase in spending per student. It’s the biggest increase in year-to-year funding since Mayor Bowser took office in 2014.
Bowser says DC schools ready to welcome migrant children
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday any migrant children who came or come to the nation’s capital from Texas and Arizona will be attending school but didn’t give specifics as to how schools would handle any increase in numbers. “School-aged children will go to school,” the mayor said at a news […]
Department of Defense denies DC mayor's request for migrant assistance
WASHINGTON — The states of Arizona and Texas continue to send asylum seekers to the District as the school year approaches for children. More than 8,700 asylum seekers have been sent to D.C. from both states since April. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said his state has sent about 7,200 migrants on 175 buses to D.C. so far. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office said 1,516 migrants have gotten on 41 buses to go to the District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Staff workers at American University threaten to strike over contract dispute
WASHINGTON - Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 unless the university agrees to a new union contract. Currently, member of the Academic Affairs staff that are represented by SEIU Local 500 say they are underpaid and are hoping to get a new contract.
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilltop
Community Ordered to Evacuate Medical Building After Report Made of an Unidentified Blinking Device
The Howard University community was alerted of an evacuation order of the Seeley Mudd Building via email on Friday Aug. 12 at 12:52 p.m. The evacuation order was issued after a report of an “unidentified electronic device” was made to police, according to a statement shared by a University spokesperson.
Fairfax County Public Schools makes safety changes following the deadly crash that killed 2 Oakton High School students
OAKTON, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane in response to the crash at the Five Oaks Road intersection that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, students will wait for the bus...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax County Police expand co-response team to better respond to mental health calls
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department just expanded its co-response unit to better respond to mental health calls in the county. The program first began in September 2021 to provide an alternative approach to mental health emergencies. With the help of grant funding, police were able to add a second team on Monday as part of a multi-phase plan.
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
School districts weigh pros, cons of metal detectors
FREDERICK, Md. — In Frederick County, Maryland, the District builds a new school almost every year to keep up with its growing population. And always with an eye on student safety. But the focus is on the latest in safe school design like open entryways and a layered security...
fox5dc.com
Bowser's request for National Guard help with migrants denied by Pentagon again
WASHINGTON - Mayor Bowser's request for the National Guard to assist with the influx of migrants arriving in the District has been denied once again. According to a copy of the letter sent to Bowser, the Department of Defense says it cannot fulfill the request for a number of reasons, including that the D.C. National Guard has no specific "experience, training or unique skills" to provide feeding, sanitation or facility management to support a respite center.
fox5dc.com
DC announces $2.54 settlement with Instacart over claims it misled consumers
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General announced a settlement this week with online delivery company, Instacart, over accusations that the company misled consumers in the District. Attorney General Karl A. Racine that Instacart must pay $2.54 million as a result of the settlement. InstaCart employees fulfill orders for delivery at the...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
popville.com
“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”
Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
thedcpost.com
Best Speech Therapy Centers in Washington DC
Speech impediments or disorders may be a massive obstacle to building self-confidence. Whether it is you or your kid who is suffering such communication problems, you should know that it is probably treatable. Read on to discover the best speech therapy centers in Washington DC. District Speech and Language Therapy.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0