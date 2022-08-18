ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

coloradopolitics.com

COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools

Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

How DC Schools Are Funded

DCPS takes up about 11 percent of the total District budget‚ about $2.2 billion in taxpayer dollars for the 2023 fiscal year which begins Oct. 1. That comes with a 5.9 percent increase in spending per student. It’s the biggest increase in year-to-year funding since Mayor Bowser took office in 2014.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Bowser says DC schools ready to welcome migrant children

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday any migrant children who came or come to the nation’s capital from Texas and Arizona will be attending school but didn’t give specifics as to how schools would handle any increase in numbers. “School-aged children will go to school,” the mayor said at a news […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Department of Defense denies DC mayor's request for migrant assistance

WASHINGTON — The states of Arizona and Texas continue to send asylum seekers to the District as the school year approaches for children. More than 8,700 asylum seekers have been sent to D.C. from both states since April. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said his state has sent about 7,200 migrants on 175 buses to D.C. so far. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office said 1,516 migrants have gotten on 41 buses to go to the District.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington, DC
WTOP

DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home

The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
REAL ESTATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Bowser's request for National Guard help with migrants denied by Pentagon again

WASHINGTON - Mayor Bowser's request for the National Guard to assist with the influx of migrants arriving in the District has been denied once again. According to a copy of the letter sent to Bowser, the Department of Defense says it cannot fulfill the request for a number of reasons, including that the D.C. National Guard has no specific "experience, training or unique skills" to provide feeding, sanitation or facility management to support a respite center.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC announces $2.54 settlement with Instacart over claims it misled consumers

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General announced a settlement this week with online delivery company, Instacart, over accusations that the company misled consumers in the District. Attorney General Karl A. Racine that Instacart must pay $2.54 million as a result of the settlement. InstaCart employees fulfill orders for delivery at the...
BUSINESS
popville.com

“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Speech Therapy Centers in Washington DC

Speech impediments or disorders may be a massive obstacle to building self-confidence. Whether it is you or your kid who is suffering such communication problems, you should know that it is probably treatable. Read on to discover the best speech therapy centers in Washington DC. District Speech and Language Therapy.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
