Workers evacuated after electrical fire, small explosion at West Haverstraw power plant

Several fire departments responded to an electrical fire and a small explosion at the Bowline Point Power Plant in West Haverstraw Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they arrived at around 10:30 a.m. and eventually determined the fire was in an electrical breaker room.

Thiells Fire Department Chief Daniel Coughlin says an initial report was that there was an unknown explosion inside the plant and there were employees who were unaccounted for.

He says the employees were found and were all OK -and that the explosions were from a set of breakers about 60 feet inside.

Coughlin estimates about 50 first responders were at the scene. It took about two hours to control the fire.

The plant has been turned back over to GenOn as investigators work to figure out what exactly caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.