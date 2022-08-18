Read full article on original website
Related
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Edison Chen on Juice’s Next Chapter in China and Honolulu Expansion
LONDON — Juice, the multibrand retail concept founded by Edison Chen under his fashion label Clot, this month added a new U.S. location in the neighborhood of Kaka‘ako in Honolulu. The clean and modern 9,000-square-foot space, designed by the Perron-Roettinger Design Firm, is the latest expansion step for...
Damage to riparian areas where cattle graze renews debate over use of public lands in Arizona
LA CIENEGAS NATIONAL CONSERVATION AREA — A thick ribbon of dark green runs through the forest 25 miles south of Tucson. Under the greener, fuller canopy of cottonwood and willow trees runs Cienega Creek, stretching 23 miles through La Cienegas National Conservation Area, adjacent to the Coronado National Forest. Chiricahua leopard frogs, yellow-billed cuckoos and other endangered species make their homes along the creek, taking advantage of the perennial water in the riparian system. The creek brings life to all...
Comments / 0