Bryan College Station Eagle
Tullos 'proud of their effort' in Bryan's scrimmage last week
There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated. The Vikings new head coach was proud of the overall effort, proud of the offensive line and was impressed by specific plays on both sides of the ball. “Well all in...
A&M defensive back Johnson earns AP All-America honors
Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson plays nickelback in A&M’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment. Johnson had 79 tackles last season, 53 of which were solos. He also added five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett holds on to beat Georgia Southern's Ben Carr for US Amateur title
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory in the 36-hole championship match at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to...
Texas A&M soccer team pelts McNeese State from the wings in 8-0 win
A subtle head fake, a few speedy touches and a service into the box from the wings was all the Texas A&M soccer team needed to unlock McNeese State’s defense Sunday evening in the Aggies’ first home match at Ellis Field this season. The one-on-one abilities of the...
Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages
Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages. College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad...
A&M plays Cowgirls Sunday at 6 at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will play its season home opener against the McNeese State Cowgirls at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. A&M opened the season with a 0-0 road draw at 25th-ranked Clemson on Thursday. McNeese, picked to finish second in the Southland Conference, opened the season with a 1-0 home victory over Sam Houston State on Friday as Rachel Young scored in the 85th minute.
A&M's Bennett advances to finals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
Rudder wins Bronze; CS places 5th; Consol splits; Bryan falls
Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division. The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15. Rudder (17-4)...
Ramsay 70th Anniversary
Ramsay 70th Anniversary On August 24, Jack and Claudia Ramsay will have been married 70 years. They met at TCU. Jack is from Henderson and Claudia is from Hearne. They married the summer before their senior year. They will celebrate with their children, grandchildren and friends.
Ferro 65th Anniversary
Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
McCleskeys retiring from volunteering for Brazos Valley Food Bank
After 17 years of twice-weekly service, James “Lee” Leroy McCleskey and his wife, Joanie, are retiring from volunteering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank [BVFB]. McCleskey, a retired Air Force colonel, and Joanie, showed up at the Brazos Food Bank’s distribution warehouse shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, back when the Brazos Valley Food Bank was called BFB and was located on Shiloh Street.
Rittenhouse selfie with Texas police officer circulates online, sparking outrage
DALLAS — A photo of a Texas police officer posing for a selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse has sparked outrage on social media. The photo was posted to the Thrall Police Department’s official Facebook page earlier this month. It has since been removed, but the image is circulating widely on social media.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
College Station City Council members discuss city's finances
College Station City Council members recently discussed the city’s financial position and possible uses for their fund balance for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Jeff Kersten, assistant city manager, led the Aug. 11 discussion and told the council about the impact state and federal funding has had on the city’s budget.
Brazos County Commissioners look into budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23
Brazos County Commissioners dove into looking at the potential budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 during a workshop meeting Tuesday in the Brazos County Administration Building. Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer, guided the commissioner’s discussion for the potential budget and tax rate. The...
