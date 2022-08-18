ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Is Afoot, Again: Millie Bobby Brown Returns In Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’

This fall, Sherlock Holmes’ strong-willed sister will be returning to Netflix . We were blessed with some first look photos from the highly-anticipated sequel, Enola Holmes 2 .

Millie Bobby Brown (‘Stranger Things’) returns as Enola, who’s fresh off the triumph of solving her first case. She follows the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock and opens her own agency, only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends and Sherlock himself to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again.

Joining Brown again in the film are Henry Cavill (‘Immortals,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’) as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge (‘The Lost Girls,’ ‘Paddington 2) as Viscount Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter (‘Oceans Eight’) as Eudoria Holmes, Susan Wokoma (‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’) as Edith and Adeel Akhtar (‘Four Lions’) as Inspector Lestrade. David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star in the film.

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by the two of them. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown and Robert Brown all took on producer responsibilities. Executive producers on the project include Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Paige Brown, Jane Houston, Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne.

Stay tuned for the trailer of Enola Holmes 2 , which it set to be released globally on Netflix November 4.

