KMBC.com
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
KCTV 5
Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
LJWORLD
Former KU pharmacy student charged with rape enters a plea to a lesser charge days before his trial
A former University of Kansas pharmacy student avoided a trial on rape charges by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges on Friday. Andrew Elliot Ferguson, 24, of Lawrence, was originally charged with one count of rape in December of 2019. On Friday, he entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery. The charge is a low level-felony with a presumptive probation sentence for someone without a significant criminal history, according to sentencing guidelines.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
LJWORLD
More than a year after his conviction, Missouri man receives probation in connection with Lawrence drug death
A man who took a plea deal more than a year ago in connection with a drug death but failed to appear for his original sentencing date received probation on Friday in Douglas County District Court. Brandon Lawrence Galloway, 34, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was originally charged in April 2021...
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
WIBW
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Kansas Planned Parenthood
Bomb squad members responded to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park in regards to a suspicious package in front of the building.
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
abc17news.com
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Video of Lawrence police pursuit to be released
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department released a video of a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a man suspected of two back-to-back murders. The department hosted a press conference Monday, Aug. 22, to release a video of the July 31 pursuit which included several shots being fired at officers and the arrest. […]
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
Franklin County Sheriff’s office investigating stolen mail
The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating reports of open mailboxes from different residences.
