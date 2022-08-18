ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Former KU pharmacy student charged with rape enters a plea to a lesser charge days before his trial

A former University of Kansas pharmacy student avoided a trial on rape charges by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges on Friday. Andrew Elliot Ferguson, 24, of Lawrence, was originally charged with one count of rape in December of 2019. On Friday, he entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery. The charge is a low level-felony with a presumptive probation sentence for someone without a significant criminal history, according to sentencing guidelines.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KSNT News

KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Video of Lawrence police pursuit to be released

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department released a video of a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a man suspected of two back-to-back murders. The department hosted a press conference Monday, Aug. 22, to release a video of the July 31 pursuit which included several shots being fired at officers and the arrest. […]
LAWRENCE, KS

