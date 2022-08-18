ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

90min

Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

