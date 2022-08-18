ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Water service interruption expected along Route 58/Holland Road corridor

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBPiL_0hMOs5NK00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There will be an interruption in water service along the Route 58/Holland Road corridor starting August 21.

The Suffolk Department of Public Health says the interruption would happen due to contractors performing water main relocation work as part of the road widening project that is underway on Route 58.

The interruption is scheduled from 10 p.m. on Sunday August 20 until 5 a.m. Monday August 21 for commercial businesses at these addresses:

  • 1514 Holland Road
  • 1516 Holland Road
  • 1524 Holland Road
  • 1526 Holland Road

No residential customers are not anticipated to be affected.

Those who have any questions can contact the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities at 757-514-7000.

