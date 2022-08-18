ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Live on August 20

On August 20 at 7:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins will play the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest. In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 20

On August 20 at 7:15 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Houston Astros. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves. When: August 20 at 7:15 PM ET.
ATLANTA, GA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live on August 21

The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. On August 21 at 4:07 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest. Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. When: August 21 at 4:07 PM...
SEATTLE, WA

