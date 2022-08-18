Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Young Professionals Gathered to “Align With Purpose”
Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections.
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs
Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Ron DeSantis Highlights Teacher Recruitment Initiatives, Changes Allowing Veterans to Receive College Credit
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. DeSantis also announced that today the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the...
Florida’s Housing Market Seeing Higher Median Prices But Inflation, Interest Rates Impacting Sales
Florida’s housing market reported higher median prices, a rise in new listings of existing single-family homes and continued signs of easing supply constraints in July 2022 compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. However, inflation and higher mortgage interest rates continue to impact sales.
Hillsborough County voters to decide on new property tax
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a push for a new property tax in Hillsborough County. In this year's primary election on Aug. 23, voters in Hillsborough County can decide to support a One-Mil Referendum, which would generate approximately $146 million annually. The money would go towards increasing salaries for...
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
Agency To Borrow $150M For Florida Insurance Claims
In more fallout from Florida’s troubled property-insurance market, an agency that handles claims after insurers go insolvent approved a plan Friday to borrow $150 million — with policyholders across the state slated to pay back the loan. The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors
fox13news.com
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
10NEWS
How to prepare for the restart of federal student loan repayment on Sept. 1
TAMPA, Fla. — As a new school year begins, college freshmen are just pulling up, while long-time alumni are still paying out. In less than two weeks, on Sept. 1, federal student loan lenders will resume asking for their cash back. That is, unless there’s another extension from the White House.
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Peters wants to bring ‘new perspectives’ to Pinellas School Board
'Part of what happens with bullying, from my perspective and the perspective of my children and the children that I have mentored, we really need to stop giving all these labels to all these kids.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board...
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws
After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
Longboat Observer
Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
thegabber.com
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
Early voting ends in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties
Sunday is the last day for early voting in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Live Oak Conservatory’s Kat Burburan Expands Dance Classes to THREE Days a Week!
Live Oak’s Kat Burburan now teaches Lyrical, Stretch/Conditioning, Ballet (Beginner), Musical Theatre/Jazz, and Ballet (Intermediate) classes. Classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays “The gifted Kat Burburan will teach an expanded ballet program,” said Live Oak Founder and Artistic Director Randi Olsen. “We’ll be offering more courses after school to make them available to more kids.”
