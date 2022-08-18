ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay News Wire

Young Professionals Gathered to “Align With Purpose”

Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections.
SARASOTA, FL
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
FLORIDA STATE
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs

Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
HASTINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy

TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws

After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain

Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?

No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Live Oak Conservatory’s Kat Burburan Expands Dance Classes to THREE Days a Week!

Live Oak’s Kat Burburan now teaches Lyrical, Stretch/Conditioning, Ballet (Beginner), Musical Theatre/Jazz, and Ballet (Intermediate) classes. Classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays “The gifted Kat Burburan will teach an expanded ballet program,” said Live Oak Founder and Artistic Director Randi Olsen. “We’ll be offering more courses after school to make them available to more kids.”
LIVE OAK, FL

