AZFamily
A break from storms to begin the workweek
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
Rain hits parts of the Valley overnight, slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday
PHOENIX — Scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while slight chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening. A rain gauge next to Luke Air Force Base recorded the most rain, with just over three-quarters of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan
A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him following an attempt to burglarize a home in Mesa. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
citysuntimes.com
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
KTAR.com
Another monsoon storm rolls through Valley, brings rain, wind, some flooding
PHOENIX — A monsoon storm swept across metro Phoenix on Friday afternoon from east to west, dropping over an inch of rain in some places and leaving streets flooded in others. The southeast Valley, Queen Creek saw over an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
12news.com
Recap: Severe thunderstorm warning affects almost 1.6 million people
PHOENIX — Nearly all of Arizona was under a flood watch Saturday. At one point, severe thunderstorm warnings impacted almost 1.6 million people in Maricopa County. The storm system will start to exit to our east on Sunday, but heavy rain is still forecast for southeastern Arizona. >> Follow...
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
AZFamily
First Alert declared for the Phoenix area with storms brewing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of leftover humidity from last night’s storms made for a sticky, hot Thursday. Conditions are ripe for another round of isolated, strong thunderstorms to roll through parts of the Valley later on tonight. Therefore, we have declared a #FIRSTALERTWX night for the Valley for storms set to arrive between 6–11 p.m. We will track these storms for you in the First Alert forecast center as these could contain brief heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
KTAR.com
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power
PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
Monsoon storms brings rain to parts of Valley, more expected this week
PHOENIX — Thunder and rain storms appeared across the Valley Wednesday evening, also bringing rain to metro Phoenix. A storm popped up around 4:30 p.m. near the Interstate 17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix, dropping .16 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
