AZFamily

A break from storms to begin the workweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
Jim Cross
citysuntimes.com

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
AZFamily

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
AZFamily

First Alert declared for the Phoenix area with storms brewing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of leftover humidity from last night’s storms made for a sticky, hot Thursday. Conditions are ripe for another round of isolated, strong thunderstorms to roll through parts of the Valley later on tonight. Therefore, we have declared a #FIRSTALERTWX night for the Valley for storms set to arrive between 6–11 p.m. We will track these storms for you in the First Alert forecast center as these could contain brief heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
