EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, with family and friends holding a vigil in her honor. “I walked her home the night of August 20 of 1996,” Amber Dunlap, Trudy’s best friend said. “We both said our ‘see ya tomorrow’s,’ did our nightly ritual when we got to her driveway. Little did either one of us know that tomorrow would never come.”

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO