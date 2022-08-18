Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
KWQC
Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies. The bash is...
KWQC
Family and friends remember Trudy Appleby, 26 years after disappearance
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, with family and friends holding a vigil in her honor. “I walked her home the night of August 20 of 1996,” Amber Dunlap, Trudy’s best friend said. “We both said our ‘see ya tomorrow’s,’ did our nightly ritual when we got to her driveway. Little did either one of us know that tomorrow would never come.”
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Riverfront Pops celebrates 40 years with the music of Elton John Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad City Symphony calls it “the Party of the Summer” and this special music event is celebrating 40 years on Saturday, Aug. 20. Executive Director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Brian Baxter, discusses the annual Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert set along the banks of the Mississippi at Davenport’s LeClaire Park.
KWQC
P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities. Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence. P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m....
KWQC
Deere reports $1.88 billion in 3rd quarter earnings
The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release. This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release. According to crews, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene to put out all remaining hot spots. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a...
KWQC
Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
KWQC
Your First Alert Forecast
This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Clouds will be sticking with us during much of the day, but sunshine returns as we head into the...
KWQC
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
Comments / 0