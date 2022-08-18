ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: LeBron James Posts Instagram Story At 4:43 A.M.

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sag3W_0hMOrVxW00

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted an Instagram story very early in the morning.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted an Instagram story very early in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIP6l_0hMOrVxW00
LeBron James' Instagram story

James posted the story at 4:43 A.M., and shortly after he shared a video of himself at the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qLGK_0hMOrVxW00
Screenshot of the video on LeBron James' Instagram story

At 37-years-old, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season.

The four-time NBA Champion is still one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James agreed to a new deal with the Lakers.

Charania: "Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season."

Charania: "LeBron James’ deal is worth up to $111 million over two years based on salary cap rises."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski also reported that the final year of the deal has a player-option.

Woj: "BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M."

Last season, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Next season, James will turn 38-years-old during the year, and it will be his 20th season playing in the NBA.

He signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, so it will be his fifth playing in Los Angeles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Champion#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy