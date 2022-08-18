Water use restriction in effect in Rockland County

A water use restriction is in effect in Rockland County.

The county entered a modified stage 2 water emergency on Thursday.

This means families can only water their lawn and landscaping on certain days and at certain times.

MORE : Village of Florida puts water restrictions into effect

MORE : Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday

Restaurants cannot serve water unless a customer asks for it, and water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours.

News 12 has been told the drought has led to uncommon flow levels in the Ramapo River - impacting Veolia's Ramapo Valley Well Field, which according to officials provides water to 90% of Rockland residents.

The conservation measures apply to all residents, regardless of whether the water is from a public supplier or a private well, and will last until the water levels normalize.