Rockland County, NY

Water use restriction in effect in Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A water use restriction is in effect in Rockland County.

The county entered a modified stage 2 water emergency on Thursday.

This means families can only water their lawn and landscaping on certain days and at certain times.

Restaurants cannot serve water unless a customer asks for it, and water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours.

News 12 has been told the drought has led to uncommon flow levels in the Ramapo River - impacting Veolia's Ramapo Valley Well Field, which according to officials provides water to 90% of Rockland residents.

The conservation measures apply to all residents, regardless of whether the water is from a public supplier or a private well, and will last until the water levels normalize.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

