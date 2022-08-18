City of University Place announcement. It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already, but it is time to squeeze the apples at the Curran Apple Orchard. Come out on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. to get your freshly picked apples squeezed into sweet apple cider. For those who do not wish to pick their own apples, there will be bags of apples available for purchase. Please note: apples brought from home or outside the orchard are not allowed.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO