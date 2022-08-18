Read full article on original website
The Puyallup City Council August 23 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on August 23 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
UP School District: Late Start Wednesdays
University Place School District announcement. Beginning on Wednesday, September 14, UPSD will start school one hour late each Wednesday to allow time for teachers to learn and collaborate. Late starts will replace early release days. School start times on Wednesdays are as follows:. Primary Schools will begin at 9:15 am.
West Pierce CARES Donates 100 Helmets to Caring for Kids
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Over the weekend, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) personnel attended the Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair at Harrison Prep in support of their annual back-to-school event. West Pierce CARES, WPFR’s employee-run non-profit organization, donated 100 helmets and custom-fitted more than 200 children at the event. Caring for Kids purchased the additional 100 helmets. West Pierce is proud to support Caring for Kids, their efforts, and all they do for our community.
Frank Boykin Joins City of Tacoma to Oversee the Washington MBDA Business Center
City of Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – On August 15, Frank Boykin joined the City of Tacoma to oversee the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, which provides technical assistance and business consulting to established minority-owned businesses in Washington state. Embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department since September 2016, the Washington MBDA Business Center was established as part of a cooperative agreement between the City of Tacoma and the U.S. Department of Commerce. It is one of 35 MBDA Business Centers across the country.
Picturing the possibilities
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Kristen Jaudon ’94 likes to keep her options open. “I say ‘yes’ to different possibilities,” she says. “I like trying new things.” That kind of thinking helped her segue from jobs in art education and publishing to public education communications. As senior director for communications,…
Biking for Change
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. On the very warm Sunday afternoon of Aug. 7th close to 100 community members from across Parkland, Spanaway and Tacoma met in the Sprinker parking lot to ride in silence to raise awareness for bicycle safety. It was a very powerful event.
DuPont August 19 Report to Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council August 19 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Steilacoom Summer Concert Series
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Concert Series will be held at Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM unless otherwise stipulated. August 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis) August 31 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire) All concerts...
Andrew Zinn Named to Pacific University Dean’s List
Andrew Zinn of Lakewood has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
Curran Orchard Apple Cider Squeeze is Aug. 28
City of University Place announcement. It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already, but it is time to squeeze the apples at the Curran Apple Orchard. Come out on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. to get your freshly picked apples squeezed into sweet apple cider. For those who do not wish to pick their own apples, there will be bags of apples available for purchase. Please note: apples brought from home or outside the orchard are not allowed.
PCSD welcomes back Sgt. Rich Scaniffe
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Sergeant Rich Scaniffe officially returned to duty last week. Sgt. Scaniffe suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the line of duty on March 15, 2022 while serving an arrest warrant for a violent fugitive. Fellow SWAT Team member Deputy Dom Calata was mortally wounded during the incident.
Live at 5! Salsa on the Square
TACOMA, WASH. — Vamos a bailar! Tacoma Arts Live will present a free community gathering, Live at 5! Salsa on the Square, an outdoor evening party that offers a variety of Latin American-inspired music, dance, and food. The fun begins on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Theater Square (on Broadway between 9th and 11th in downtown Tacoma).
