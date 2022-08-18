Read full article on original website
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media's Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max's The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter's brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign
On Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon's marketing push "the biggest campaign in HBO history." It's easy to see why.
G/O Media Launches Guarantee-Backed Advertising Program
The multi-category publisher G/O Media, which houses 12 titles including Gizmodo, Quartz, Kotaku and Jezebel, is offering advertisers guarantees that their ads will work––or gives them their money back.
Meghan Markle launches podcast and the premiere episode features a ‘dear friend’ of hers!
Meghan Markle ’s podcast has arrived! Archetypes —the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back”—debuted on Spotify on Tuesday, Aug. 23. RELATED: Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle his ‘soulmate’ in speech “Over the course of the next dozen episodes,...
Nextdoor Names 2022 Neighborhood Favorites Winners
Neighborhood social network Nextdoor revealed the winners Monday of its sixth annual Neighborhood Favorites...
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon
Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
How a New Wave of Plant-Based Food Brands Plans to Restore Appetite for Faux Meat
When a billboard went up in Madrid earlier this year displaying the word "carne" (Spanish for meat), it triggered a lawsuit....
Monday Stir
-On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O’Neal Rookie Cards, someone’s pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of “Keep it Cheesy”, a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.
New Globant Ads Poke Fun at the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Consultancy
Digital IT and software development company Globant used its first global campaign in January to establish the tagline “Seek Reinvention,” positioning itself as a solution for businesses looking to become more agile and creative. For their next campaign with Gut Buenos Aires, Globant is taking aim at their more traditional competitors by claiming they’re “Reinventing Consultancy.”
Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji
Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
Broadcasters Boost Afternoon News in Bid To Thwart Streaming Rivals
Thinking about a job in broadcast news? The two top spots have long been co-anchoring one of the nation’s big morning programs or leading the evening newscasts. These days, there appears to be room for a third. Each weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC, Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton host an afternoon hour of news that seems to be gaining traction. “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” originally launched as an entertainment-focused extension of the Disney network’s “Good Morning America,” but it has evolved. On Monday, the trio opened their hour with a look at how monkeypox is...
Disney+: What’s Coming in September 2022
When it comes to new releases in September, Disney+ is very worthy. Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to the streamer on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8, which is in line with our previous prediction about when the movie would hit streaming. In addition to the film, the Disney+ celebration will bring Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Pinocchio and Cars on the Road. The House of Mouse likely has more surprises in-store as well.
VMLY&R Promotes Rafael Pitanguy to Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer
VMLY&R has promoted Rafael Pitanguy to deputy global chief creative officer, up from CCO of VMLY&R Sao Paulo, to lead the creative for Coca-Cola. In this newly created role, he will be based in New York and work directly with global CCO Debbi Vandeven. In addition to Coa-Cola, Pitanguy will continue to oversee creative for the agency’s Brazilian market on key accounts.
Truff and Hidden Valley Unite in a Condiment to Dip Them All
Brand collaborations can be fun and generate much attention for the companies involved, but they're not always built to last. It's hard, for example, to see ongoing demand for beer that tastes like French's mustard or an ice cream version of Kraft's macaroni and cheese. Enjoying...
Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge
Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.'s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
Adweek Podcast: Getting Loud About Mental Health
On this week's episode of Yeah, That's Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by...
House of the Dragon Soars to Largest Series Premiere in HBO History
House of the Dragon‘s ratings are on fire. On Monday, HBO announced that the Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere reached nearly 10 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. during its debut on Sunday, Aug. 21. With the ratings, the show became the largest original series premiere audience in HBO history.
Goodfood Channels Bob Ross by Painting an Image of a Happy Little Dinner
Bob Ross' fame has grown significantly since his death in 1995 as new audiences discovered the soothing art lessons he delivered...
Premiere Episode of Peacock’s The Resort Gets NBC Primetime Hour
NBC viewers can check into The Resort this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere episode of the critically acclaimed Peacock original series will air on the broadcast network after a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent, NBC’s most-watched show (excluding sports). The Resort broadcast will also include a teaser of the show’s second episode. Viewers can then watch the rest of the series on Peacock ahead of the Sept. 1 season finale.
NewsNation Hires 3 TV News Veterans and Expands NY, Chicago, DC Production Operations
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation kicked off the week by announcing a trio of staffing additions. Jake Novak has joined as Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Bradley has joined as a Southwest correspondent—and Hayley Turner has been named Senior Producer for On Balance with Leland Vittert.
