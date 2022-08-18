Nearly two years after signing an exclusive podcast deal with audio giant Spotify, the first series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio is making its debut on the service. Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is also the host of the series, called Archetypes. The first interview features Markle in conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams, who announced her intent to step away from the sport earlier this month. Spotify says next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Podcasts Adds Top Subscriber Lists, With 'Morbid' and 'SmartLess' Topping ChartSpotify Tests Out Selling Concert...

