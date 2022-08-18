Read full article on original website
Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’
Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on "It Pays to Be You,"...
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon
Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
Nextdoor Names 2022 Neighborhood Favorites Winners
Neighborhood social network Nextdoor revealed the winners Monday of its sixth annual Neighborhood Favorites...
Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji
Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast Series With Serena Williams Interview
Nearly two years after signing an exclusive podcast deal with audio giant Spotify, the first series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio is making its debut on the service. Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is also the host of the series, called Archetypes. The first interview features Markle in conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams, who announced her intent to step away from the sport earlier this month. Spotify says next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Podcasts Adds Top Subscriber Lists, With 'Morbid' and 'SmartLess' Topping ChartSpotify Tests Out Selling Concert...
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media's Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max's The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter's brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
G/O Media Launches Guarantee-Backed Advertising Program
The multi-category publisher G/O Media, which houses 12 titles including Gizmodo, Quartz, Kotaku and Jezebel, is offering advertisers guarantees that their ads will work––or gives them their money back.
Adweek Podcast: Getting Loud About Mental Health
On this week's episode of Yeah, That's Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by...
Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Love is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, The Anthrax Attacks, Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, LOU and Sins of Our Mother. Love is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 airs on Sept. 16. The 3-episode unscripted series follows the couples and singles from the second season. Viewers will find out what happened to Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more.
Premiere Episode of Peacock’s The Resort Gets NBC Primetime Hour
NBC viewers can check into The Resort this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere episode of the critically acclaimed Peacock original series will air on the broadcast network after a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent, NBC’s most-watched show (excluding sports). The Resort broadcast will also include a teaser of the show’s second episode. Viewers can then watch the rest of the series on Peacock ahead of the Sept. 1 season finale.
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
