Video Games

DBLTAP

3 Best Augments from TFT Set 7: Dragonlands

TFT Set 7: Dragonlands featured plenty of cool new augments to spice up the gameplay. Here are the three best augments released during Set 7. This list is more focused on how the augments improved gameplay rather than how good they were in the meta. 3 Best Augments from TFT...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock the Valois Revolver

In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Hidden High Value Loot Zone Discovered in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have combed through every inch of the game's most recent map, Caldera, but there are always new secrets to uncover. Their latest discovery: a landing spot that the in-game map doesn't mark as a high value loot zone, but that sports high value loot all the same.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS
sneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Slate” Releases On September 3rd

Despite an overwhelming sentiment that it’s gotten “old,” the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 continues to form an important part of Kanye West’s sneaker empire. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Slate” colorway set to release on September 3rd. Akin to some of the...
APPAREL
Ars Technica

Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption

The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable

MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins

Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14

Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Gun Game Mode Potentially Making Its Way to Apex Legends

Leaked audio from Apex Legends seems to confirm the arrival of a new Gun Game mode coming to the battle royale. HYPERMYST, a Twitter user that has previously leaked Apex Legends content, released audio of the Apex Legends announcer saying lines such as "a team has reached half the points necessary for victory" and "a team is five points from victory."
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?

Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

