3 Best Augments from TFT Set 7: Dragonlands
TFT Set 7: Dragonlands featured plenty of cool new augments to spice up the gameplay. Here are the three best augments released during Set 7. This list is more focused on how the augments improved gameplay rather than how good they were in the meta. 3 Best Augments from TFT...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
How to Unlock the Valois Revolver
In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
Hidden High Value Loot Zone Discovered in Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone players have combed through every inch of the game's most recent map, Caldera, but there are always new secrets to uncover. Their latest discovery: a landing spot that the in-game map doesn't mark as a high value loot zone, but that sports high value loot all the same.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
Respawn Fixes Vantage Bugs and Cosmetic Skins Causing Crashes in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a patch fixing some Vantage bugs, a cosmetic glitch causing crashes, and a frustrating bug in Arenas. The patch dropped Monday afternoon, giving fans some much-needed fixes in certain areas. Ironically enough, the most viral glitch of late is not mentioned and will probably take another week...
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ trailer suggests another time jump with season 5
The new cinematic trailer for Call Of Duty: Warzone season 5 suggests a time jump is coming to the battle royale – check it out below. Last Stand is set for release August 24 and it looks like Raul Menendez is set to make a return for the title’s loose narrative.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Slate” Releases On September 3rd
Despite an overwhelming sentiment that it’s gotten “old,” the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 continues to form an important part of Kanye West’s sneaker empire. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Slate” colorway set to release on September 3rd. Akin to some of the...
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable
MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins
Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14
Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
Gun Game Mode Potentially Making Its Way to Apex Legends
Leaked audio from Apex Legends seems to confirm the arrival of a new Gun Game mode coming to the battle royale. HYPERMYST, a Twitter user that has previously leaked Apex Legends content, released audio of the Apex Legends announcer saying lines such as "a team has reached half the points necessary for victory" and "a team is five points from victory."
Singapore Readies Loot Box Regulatory Body
Singapore has established a new body to regulate gambling, and it has loot boxes in its sights.
When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?
Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
How to Earn Free 2022 Worlds Tee Pokemon GO Avatar Item
The Pokemon GO World Championship 2022 has begun. Here's how to get hold this year's exclusive avatar item.
Super People Final Beta: How to Get Access
Here's a breakdown of how to get access to the Super People Final Beta.
