ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm Room#The Room#Zuckermans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Autopsy to confirm if body pulled from Truckee lake is missing teen as family pay tribute

The family of Kiely Rodni have broken their silence after a body believed to be the missing California teen was found in Truckee’s Prosser Creek Reservoir. More than two weeks after Kiely went missing after a graduation party on 6 August, volunteer divers from Adventures with Purpose discovered a car with a body inside at the reservoir on Sunday. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to confirm the identity of the body, which police said was “more than likely” to be Kiely. The 16-year-old’s family released a statement Monday afternoon, saying: “We are eternally grateful for the love and...
TRUCKEE, CA
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy