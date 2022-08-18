Bank of America cardholders now get a free year of Grubhub+ membership, which comes with $0 delivery fees and other perks

Read full article on original website
Related
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
Secret Food Stamps Loophole to Get Your Starbucks Fix with EBT
Despite what you might have heard, it's not really true that there's a Starbucks on every street corner, but enough are around that you shouldn't have any problem finding one in most American cities....
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target
When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
CNET
August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Direct payments of $1,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from new $30million pot – see if you qualify
THOUSANDS of Connecticut frontline workers may be in line for payments of up to $1,000 as part of their new $30million Premium Pay program. Full-time employees may receive $1,000 while part-time employees would collect $500. To qualify for benefits, Connecticut residents must have been employed as essential workers from March...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. More than a...
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
The retailer has worked diligently and thoughtfully to clear it out but hasn't yet done enough.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Comments / 0