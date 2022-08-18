ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is not a game’: Kanye West defends Yeezy Gap collection

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Kanye West said he won’t apologize for selling his Yeezy Gap collection in construction bags.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

West defended the collection in an interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn, saying , “Look man, I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do - make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."

West also told the outlet, the collection id “not a joke.”

“This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration," he said. "This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

The collection garnered backlash on social media after Twitter user @owen_lanf shared a photo of the clothes in bags,

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it,” they wrote. “They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

In a now deleted Instagram post posted on Aug. 12, West said of his design, “Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design,” according to Billboard .

The collaboration was first announced back in 2020.

