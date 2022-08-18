Read full article on original website
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless Youth
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
WCVB
Volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Video above: WPIV via CNN) — A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey put his training to use when his neighbor's home caught fire recently. One neighbor told WPIV they first saw smoke coming from the home's sunroom around 6:40 p.m., and, within minutes, flames were taking over the two-story home in Mansfield Township.
Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022
FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
Antonio Santos, 58, killed in fatal stabbing outside of Fall River café
A Fall River man was fatally stabbed outside of Latino’s Café in Fall River on Sunday night, according to the Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office. Fall River police arrived at the café on County Street just before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a stabbing victim.
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out at home in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning. West Warwick Fire crews were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home on Country Drive. Fire Batallion Chief Paul Boisclair said a man was inside the home...
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after Fall River man killed after being stabbed multiple times outside of bar
Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed Sunday. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a fatal stabbing, which took place in front of the Latino’s Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
Turnto10.com
Taunton softball team honors teammate, friend killed in highway crash
(WJAR) — A Taunton softball team came together on Sunday night to remember their teammate who was killed in a car crash on a New Bedford highway. Team number 12 belonged to 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber. The number was drawn on home base at Hartshorn Field by one of her...
Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
idesignarch.com
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
Nearly 4,000 miles into a bike ride to raise awareness of strokes, this group is closing in on its Boston finish line
Three months and nearly 4,000 miles ago, a group of cyclists set out from northwest Oregon hoping to bike to Boston and spread potentially life-saving information on strokes and related conditions along the way. This week, as their 4,300-mile journey enters its final leg, the cyclists have the finish line...
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
