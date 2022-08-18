ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm

Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Mods#Compatibility#Artifact#Video Game#Bungie Reveals Season#Machine Guns#Twab Post#Fragments#Origin
Gamespot

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Patch Notes 2.0

Update 2.0 arrives TOMORROW alongside the new Immortal Empires game mode. There's a massive changelog on the way, but we've pulled together a sneak peek of the key features coming soon to Total War: WARHAMMER III!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Saints Row Review - Open-World Nostalgia

It's been nine years since Saints Row IV was released, pitting the 3rd Street Saints against an alien invasion that featured superpowers, time-travel, Matrix-style simulations, and the complete destruction of Earth. Where do you go after a game so ridiculous and outlandish? After a period of absence, rebooting the series sounds like a logical next step, and that's exactly what developer Deep Silver Volition has done with this new, stripped-back Saints Row.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Gamespot

PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gensokyo Recollection

Sign In to follow. Follow Gensokyo Recollection, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Ubisoft Confirms It Isn't Making A Blade Video Game

Ubisoft has confirmed that it won't be making a video game based on Marvel's resident vampire-hunter Blade. News about a potential solo Blade game first hit the rumor mill when YouTuber JorRaptor spotted an Instagram post by actor Edwin Gaffney, which also featured his colleague Alex Martin in the shot.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Poly Puzzle: Predators

Sign In to follow. Follow Poly Puzzle: Predators, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Blacksmith Weapon Merchant

Sign In to follow. Follow Blacksmith Weapon Merchant, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MergeCrafter

Sign In to follow. Follow MergeCrafter, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Is Dumping Last Spartan Standing Mode Very Soon

Over the course of August 23, the new Team Doubles mode will replace Last Spartan Standing in Halo Infinite's playlist line up. Spartans, take note... that's tomorrow. In the latest Halo Waypoint blog post, 343 Industries outlines upcoming changes to matchmaking. As preparation for the addition of a new ranked mode, Halo Infinite is changing how its matchmaking algorithms determine skill. This will, in theory, improve the accuracy of rank-determining CSR rankings. Additionally, players with too wide of a gap between CSR rankings will be barred from joining ranked games in a party together. That particular change started today: Monday, August 22 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Triple Fantasy

Sign In to follow. Follow Triple Fantasy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
BASEBALL
Gamespot

Get Madden 23 For Free With The Xbox Series S For A Limited Time

We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. Here's a list of the retailers offering this deal, but keep in mind the eligible games vary a bit depending on where you shop:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy