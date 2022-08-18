Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats 6 Lyon County 3
Trigg County scored four of the game’s final five goals, breaking a 2-2 tie to pick up a 6-3 victory at Lyon County in 5th District soccer action on Monday. YSE was there. Check out some of our shots from the game in this photo gallery. Lady Lyons and...
Crain’s Top-5 Finish Leads Lady Wildcats in Opening Run
Fatu Crain’s fifth-place finish led the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team Saturday at the Christian County season opener in Hopkinsville. The junior ran a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. The junior ran a time of 23:14 seconds. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault won the race in 20:52.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County 9 Todd County Central 1
Trigg County moved to 3-1 with a 9-1 win against Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Cavanaugh Runs to First Place in 2022 Opener
Austin Cavanaugh is looking to cement his place as one of Trigg County‘s all-time greatest cross country runners in 2022. The Wildcat Senior got off to a good start Saturday by winning the Christian County Season Opener on the campus of both Christian County High School and Hopkinsville Community College.
Hoptown Picks Up First Win by Rolling Past Logan County
After being shut out for their first three matches of the season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers got their offense going Saturday. The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season by running past Logan County 6-1. Laney Wilson led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring the hat...
Wood One of Two Lady Tigers to Land in the Top 10 in Opener
Rebecca Wood was one of two Hopkinsville High runners to finish in the top 10 Saturday at the Christian County season opener cross country race at Christian County High School. The sophomore finished in seventh place with a time of 23 minutes and 35 seconds. Eighth-grader Kaydon Coats had her...
Blaszkowski’s Hat Trick Powers Falcons’ Win Over Fort Knox
Aidan Blaszkowski netted a hat trick and provided an assist to lead the Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team to its first win of the season on Saturday. After opening the season with a loss to 8th-District rivals UHA, the Falcons even their record ahead of a trip to face Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions on Thursday.
Lady Warriors Keep Rolling with Sweep of Foundation Christian
After coming off a hard-fought five set win over Caldwell County Thursday night in one of the biggest wins since Heritage Christian began KHSAA competition in 2021, you could have understood if the Lady Warriors might have had a letdown on the volleyball court Friday night. However, that was far from the case.
Munoz Sisters Pace Lady Colonel Runners in Opener
Julia Munoz was the top runner for Christian County at their Season Opener cross country race on Saturday in Hopkinsville. The junior finished in 31st place with a time of 33 minutes and 38 seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Guadalupe Munoz was 34th, crossing the line in 35:09. St. Mary’s...
Lady Rebels Make Some History with All A Regional Title
With their win in the 4th Region All A volleyball championship match Saturday, there was some history made by the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels swept all three matches on their way to winning the title at Russellville High School. In addition to being the first title...
Max’s Moment – UHA Boys Clinch 2nd-Region All ‘A’ Soccer Title
After UHA and Caldwell County couldn’t be separated over 80 minutes, it took ten nerve-shredding attempts from the PK spot to give the Blazers a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s 2nd-Region All ‘A’ championship at Givens Field. Blazer goalkeeper Quinton Quarles came through with four saves in...
Todd Central Sweeps Way to First Ever All A Regional Volleyball Title
After being so close to several big wins over the past couple of seasons, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels finally shattered that “glass ceiling” Saturday. The Lady Rebels swept their way to their first ever 4th Region All A Classic volleyball championship, finishing the day with a hard-earned win over Clinton County, the team that prevented the Lady Rebels from accomplishing this task last season.
Travis Perry’s 74 Takes All A Regional (w/PHOTOS)
Travis Perry is well known for putting up big numbers on the basketball court. He’s also shown he can shoot low numbers on the golf course. The Lyon County junior fired a 2-over-par 74 on Saturday to claim medalist honors in the 2nd Region All A Classic golf tournament, which was played at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem.
Lady Falcons Top Northeast, John Overton at Border Battle
The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team evened its record at 3-3 with a pair of victories on Saturday at the Border Battle in Clarksville. The Lady Falcons snapped a three-game slide with a 3-1 win over Northeast before holding on for a 3-2 result over John Overton in the day’s second match.
