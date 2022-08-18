Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Are you registered to vote in Kansas?
KANSAS — There’s still time to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in November. Kansas voters must be registered between 15-21 days before any given election depending on county-specific guidelines. If you missed your chance to register for the Primary Election, you are still eligible to register for the General Election.
fourstateshomepage.com
Disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – A disturbance at the Ottawa County jail prompted several law enforcement agencies to converge at the scene on Monday evening. Radio communication revealed one inmate was transported to an area hospital. Story developing.
