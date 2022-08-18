Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever. Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last...
KFYR-TV
Vision Zero launch campaign, promotes interactive driving simulator
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school, the North Dakota Department of Transportation wants them to keep safety front and center. ND DOT is supplementing student’s education by placing impaired driving simulators in schools. DOT says 35% of fatalities in North Dakota involve alcohol and they’ve created an interactive vehicle to show them the effects driving impaired can have. SIDNE, or “Simulate Impaired Driving Experience”, allows a driver and a passenger to drive in normal mode and also on impaired mode to see and feel the delayed steering, braking and acceleration of an impaired driver.
KFYR-TV
Amid teacher shortage, ND schools look to other countries for educators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week, but some schools aren’t fully staffed yet. That’s one reason why districts around the state are hiring teachers from other countries to teach students. Several districts, including Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks, and New Town are hiring international teachers from the...
KFYR-TV
Residents look to save on back-to-school costs amid high inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone knows textbooks are expensive, but with inflation, students, parents and teachers are all faced with rising back-to-school costs. The National Retail Federation said most families will spend nearly $900 this year on supplies, but that figure includes big-ticket items like laptops. That’s why North Dakotans...
KFYR-TV
River otters in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us are familiar with the wildlife that roams the North Dakota prairie. But take a closer look at some of the rivers and you’ll find a fun furbearer species. River otters are more narrowly distributed in North Dakota, but they’re probably as widely...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has more traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 engineer company will be using the river for their field training exercise. These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large...
