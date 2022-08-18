BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school, the North Dakota Department of Transportation wants them to keep safety front and center. ND DOT is supplementing student’s education by placing impaired driving simulators in schools. DOT says 35% of fatalities in North Dakota involve alcohol and they’ve created an interactive vehicle to show them the effects driving impaired can have. SIDNE, or “Simulate Impaired Driving Experience”, allows a driver and a passenger to drive in normal mode and also on impaired mode to see and feel the delayed steering, braking and acceleration of an impaired driver.

