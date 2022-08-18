Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gravity Rush Game Enters Development For Film Adaptation
A movie based on the 2012 open-world video game Gravity Rush has gone into development, according to Deadline. It's not yet known what company or companies will produce and distribute the film. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is reportedly attached to direct a script from Emily Jerome...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us TV Show Releases First Footage, But It's Only A Couple Seconds
Coinciding with the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon on Sunday evening, the company released a sizzle reel for some of its 2023 content, and this includes the highly anticipated Last of Us show. The footage is very short, but it does serve as the first official look at...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Is HBO's Biggest New Series Premiere Ever
When Game of Thrones was still airing on HBO, it was a juggernaut for the cable network, even as fans began to turn on it in later seasons. It's no surprise, then, that Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is huge as well. House of the Dragon's premiere...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Star Talks About That Grisly Scene From The Series Premiere
The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally premiered on August 21, and it contained a shocking, stomach-turning scene involving Aemma and King Viserys. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, has now commented further on the gruesome scene and discussed what it was like to film. Spoilers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
How Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Created All New Targaryens
Game of Thrones may have brought all kinds of fictional families and dynasties into the spotlight--the Starks and their giant fur cloaks and winter-based slogans, the Lanniesters and their money, the Greyjoys and their ships and squids; but you'd be hard pressed to find a name among them with more impact and immediate recognition than the Targaryens. Despite being represented by exactly one person, Daenerys, for the vast majority of Game of Thrones' eight-season run, House Targaryen rapidly became one of the most loved (or loathed, depending on who you were talking to) families in the whole of Westeros.
Gamespot
Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Gets New Images, Release Date, Plot Details
Netflix has announced more details on the next Knives Out film, including new story information, a release date, and images. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters (at a date to be announced later) before coming to Netflix around the world on December 23, Netflix announced.
Gamespot
Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
Gamespot
Dan Harmon: Community Movie Is Now "Matter Of When And Not If"
After many years and countless memes, Community creator Dan Harmon says he fully intends to make good on the promise of delivering fans of the popular show a movie expanding, and potentially, concluding its story. According to The Wrap, Harmon has finished a story outline for the film, and negotiations are underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row
Stu here to unravel the mysteries and zany references throughout the Saints Row games. From Arc Numbers to Fight Club, Saints Row is a series that revels in featuring the pop culture references and memes from the zeitgeist of the eras that they came out in. Some of these secrets occur as easter eggs within the games themselves, and some can be found within the development of the series as a whole. I'm excited to see how the series expands on its history of debauchery in the upcoming Saints Row reboot. Saints Row is Available on Playstation, Xbox, and PC. Saints Row The Third remastered is available on Playstation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.
Gamespot
The Game Awards Returns December 8, Adds "Best Adaptation" Award
After a 2021 event that saw the highest streaming numbers in its history, Geoff Keighley will present the 2022 Game Awards on December 8 live from Los Angeles. The ninth annual Game Awards will be broadcast live on over 40 streaming services around the world, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. This year will also mark the return of public ticket sales to the ceremony, pending health and safety guidelines from both the CDC and the city of Los Angeles.
Gamespot
The Swamp Thing #16
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it’s too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects. TVLIne, Deadline, The Wrap and Variety reported the cancellation of Batman: The Caped Crusader from Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams and Ed Brubaker, and the holiday special, Merry Little Batman from Mike Roth and Morgan Evans, on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Phantom Seer #4
Kenma and Kondo go on the offensive! But something unusual is happening with the Puppeteer they’re up againt. Iori heads to rescue his friends, but to do so, he must confront his traumatic past. This final volume includes 45 pages of extra material!
Gamespot
Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast Series With Serena Williams Interview
Nearly two years after signing an exclusive podcast deal with audio giant Spotify, the first series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio is making its debut on the service. Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is also the host of the series, called Archetypes. The first interview features Markle in conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams, who announced her intent to step away from the sport earlier this month. Spotify says next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Podcasts Adds Top Subscriber Lists, With 'Morbid' and 'SmartLess' Topping ChartSpotify Tests Out Selling Concert...
Gamespot
Yakuza Creator Is Drawing On Tarantino Influences For Next Game
Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has revealed more details about his upcoming game, which is currently being developed at his new Nagoshi Studio for NetEase. The veteran developer described the game as a project which doesn't stray too far away from the Yakuza formula and contains plenty of violence, humor, and drama.
Gamespot
gamescom Opening Night Live 2022
Geoff Keighley will be hosting live from Cologne, Germany for a 2 hour showcase. We'll get a brand new look at Sonic Frontiers, more on Hogwarts Legacy, a new trailer for Gotham Knights, news on Callisto Protocol, and much more!. gamescom Opening Night Live airs on Tuesday, August 23 at...
Comments / 0