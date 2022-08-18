ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordes Lakes, AZ

Comments / 23

Heather King
4d ago

what are the indicators for drug activity in these traffic stops? just curious because that is always stated, but they never say exactly what types them off. that's alot of garbage taken off the streets. awesome job

Reply
5
Related
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cordes Lakes, AZ
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Minnesota State
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting, suspect detained

PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in south Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A woman in her 30s and a juvenile...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Audi
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officer-involved shooting investigation underway

MESA, Ariz. - A police shooting investigation is underway in Mesa Sunday night, the department said. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Injuries regarding a suspect or officers haven't been detailed. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to cyberstalking

PHOENIX - Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say a Phoenix man has been convicted of cyberstalking, stemming from an incident two years ago. According to a statement released on Aug. 22, 35-year-old Chauncey Hollingberry was sentenced to 60 months of probation, after he pleaded guilty to a count of cyberstalking.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SAVAGE, MN
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy