Read full article on original website
Heather King
4d ago
what are the indicators for drug activity in these traffic stops? just curious because that is always stated, but they never say exactly what types them off. that's alot of garbage taken off the streets. awesome job
Reply
5
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for shooting in Phoenix near I-17
PHOENIX - A person was shot and Phoenix Police are searching for the suspect Monday night, the department said on Aug. 22. The shooting happened just off I-17 and Glendale Avenue. Police say a person was taken to the hospital, while the search is on for the suspect. There's a...
fox10phoenix.com
Multi-state fugitive shot by Mesa officers, police say
The shooting, which happened on Aug. 21, happened while police officers wqere investigating a fugitive from Colorado. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect dies after being shot by security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is dead after being shot by a security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub on Sunday night. Phoenix Police say officers responded to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 for reports of shots fired. Once at the scene,...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Circle K employee hit in the face with a brick by unknown suspect in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Video note: Viewer discretion is advised. Phoenix Police are looking for a woman seen in a video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick on Aug. 4, then assaulting her more while on the ground. At around 2 a.m. near 32nd Street and Baseline...
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting, suspect detained
PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in south Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A woman in her 30s and a juvenile...
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with with one dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Four people were detained after a deadly shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, but later were determined to be unrelated to the shooting. Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and found a man who had...
Phoenix woman still looking for stolen car after dog was found
What was supposed to be a homecoming for a rescue dog turned into a search. Rosie, a Pitbull and German Shepherd mix, was in Hilary O'Kelly's car when it got stolen Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officer-involved shooting investigation underway
MESA, Ariz. - A police shooting investigation is underway in Mesa Sunday night, the department said. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Injuries regarding a suspect or officers haven't been detailed. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores
Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to cyberstalking
PHOENIX - Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say a Phoenix man has been convicted of cyberstalking, stemming from an incident two years ago. According to a statement released on Aug. 22, 35-year-old Chauncey Hollingberry was sentenced to 60 months of probation, after he pleaded guilty to a count of cyberstalking.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Arizona man arrested for not paying at gym; it was a futile exercise
A man was arrested at a Maricopa gym Monday afternoon after he walked past the front desk and began to work out in the weight room despite not having a membership, Maricopa police said.
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Comments / 23