In The Trenches Episode 5: “The Definition of Success”

By Rex Castillo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the final chapter of the inaugural season of “In The Trenches” featuring the Carver Tigers finishes with the team chasing their definition of success.

Throughout the preseason the Tigers made it clear they want to get back to the GHSA State Championship game and win the state title. However, success is measured in different ways for this team. It doesn’t start and stop with the results on the scoreboard. Head coach Pierre Coffey wants his players to do more than just win games on Friday night.

Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
