Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VBPD officer rescues autistic teen, highlighting special training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police officer Brandon Butler and his K-9 partner Nemo responded to what seemed like a late-night burglary call at Chick-fil-A on First Colonial Road. But when Nemo led officers to the purported burglar — a teen girl — hiding in the play...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures

Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
NORFOLK, VA
