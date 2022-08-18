Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Intel, Brookfield to invest up to $30 billion in Arizona chip factories
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) on Tuesday agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
Ford Could Cut More Jobs
Ford’s evolution into an electric car company was cited as a reason for recent layoffs.
Ryanair nudges up passenger target as adds more UK flights
DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Tuesday nudged up its full-year forecast for passenger numbers after adding more flights to its UK winter schedule in response to cuts by IAG-owned (ICAG.L) rival British Airways.
Partisia Blockchain Foundation Appoints Former Cardano Foundation General Secretary to Chart and Oversee Growth and Operations
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Partisia Blockchain Foundation, an independent non-profit foundation with the sole purpose of supporting Partisia Blockchain, the world’s most advanced internet-privacy infrastructure, announces the appointment of Hinrich Pfeifer to the position of Chief Operations Officer. Hinrich will work alongside co-founders, Kurt Nielsen, Peter Frandsen and Brian Gallagher, to scale the foundation and support the blockchain expansion and on-chain solutions to real-world problems, such as self-sovereign digital identity, trade finance gaps, humanitarian monetary aid, or fight against cybercrime or counterfeiting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005311/en/ Hinrich Pfeifer, Chief Operating Officer of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Desktop Metal Expands Partnership with Henkel, Qualifies Two Popular Loctite® Materials on Xtreme 8K, the World’s Largest DLP 3D Printer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Henkel on photopolymer material development, beginning with the qualification of Henkel’s Loctite® 3D IND405 Black and Loctite 3D 3843 for use on the Xtreme 8K, the world’s largest DLP printer for high-volume production of end-use parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005255/en/ This bicycle helmet was 3D printed on the ETEC Xtreme 8K in Loctite 3D IND405™ Black while the clip was printed in Loctite 3D 3843. These two popular photopolymers, developed and produced by Henkel, are now qualified on the ETEC Xtreme 8K, the world’s largest DLP printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0