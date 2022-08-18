Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
gmauthority.com
2007 Chevy Corvette ‘Buggy’ For Sale In Missouri
Back in 2014, the genius duo behind the Motor Trend-produced web show Roadkill pulled the body panels off of a C4 Chevy Corvette and welded in a roll cage to create the world’s first ‘Vette Kart.’ These so-called ‘Vette Kart’ builds have since become quite popular among drag racers, autocrossers and track-day enthusiasts, serving as a low-budget way to create a fast, fun and inexpensive performance car.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1975 Corvette Sportwagon Up For Sale In The U.K.
A 1975 Corvette featuring a so-called ‘Kammback’ rear end manufactured by well-known performance tuning and racing company Greenwood Corvettes has appeared for sale on a collector car auction site in the United Kingdom, representing a rare opportunity for collectors to put this seldom-seen custom Chevy in their garage.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Divers Find Over 40 Cars Underwater In Tennessee
For quite some time we’ve followed the YouTube channel Adventures with Purpose as the team has pulled all kinds of interesting cars from rivers and other bodies of water. Often, the aim of these events is to clean up waterways, which is a good cause, but occasionally the submerged cars yield something more sinister, like a dead body. And while some of the areas the team has visited contained several cars, their trip to the Nashville, Tennessee area is the highest yield we’ve seen yet at over 40 cars pulled from the water.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops
They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
gmauthority.com
Sand-Wrapped C8 Corvette Slammed On Vossen LC2-C1 Wheels
The C8 Corvette looks great and performs well right from the factory, but for some owners, stock is just the start. Such is the case with the customized C8 Corvette you see here, which is now draped in a custom wrap and rolls on some fresh Vossen wheels. This particular...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
