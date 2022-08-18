Read full article on original website
Fond du Lac Police arrest suspect in homicide case
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested for the August 20 homicide of Brandon Johnson. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page that an arrest was made on August 22 in regards to the homicide of Brandon Johnson. A 32-year-old man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020
(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 months behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
UPDATE: Fond du Lac homicide victim ID’d, no suspects in custody
SUNDAY 8/21/2022 – 1:32 p.m. FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department has provided an update on the apparent homicide that occurred on Saturday morning. According to a release, the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Brandon A. Johnson. No other information has...
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges
(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
$21K worth of meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested in the City of Oconto after a K-9 officer found methamphetamine. According to a release, on August 9, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., the Oconto Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on Superior Avenue near Madison Street.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend. While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on...
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
Man shot outside Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are looking for suspects in a weekend shooting incident. A man was shot in the parking lot of the Deckner Manor apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter then drove off. Neighbor Darrin Byers says this...
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
