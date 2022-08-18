Read full article on original website
‘The Killing,’ ‘Chernobyl’ Actors to Star in New Dark-Edged Danish Drama ‘Prisoner,’ DR Sales Boards Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Danish Broadcaster DR has ordered “Prisoner,” a dark-edged premium series which starts shooting this fall with a stellar local cast including Sofie Gråbøl (“The Killing,” “The Undoing”) and David Dencik (“Chernobyl”). “Prisoner” was created by Kim Fupz Aakeson, whose credits...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
REinvent Lands Latin American Deal on ‘Storm’ from ‘Young Royals’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)
REinvent International Sales has clinched a banner sale to Gussi for Latin America on the Norwegian pic “Storm,” which is screening at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films market, running Aug. 23-26. The Norwegian suspense drama, penned by Johan Fasting (“Home Ground”, “Ninjababy”), is the feature debut of Erika...
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
‘Godland,’ ‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’ Nominated for Nordic Council Film Prize
Five Nordic features are nominated for the Nordic Council Film Prize. The prestigious recognition, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, was first awarded to Aki Kaurismäki’s “The Man Without a Past.”. Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland,” Teemu Nikki’s “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” “Lamb”...
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects. TVLIne, Deadline, The Wrap and Variety reported the cancellation of Batman: The Caped Crusader from Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams and Ed Brubaker, and the holiday special, Merry Little Batman from Mike Roth and Morgan Evans, on Monday.
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
