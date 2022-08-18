ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects. TVLIne, Deadline, The Wrap and Variety reported the cancellation of Batman: The Caped Crusader from Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams and Ed Brubaker, and the holiday special, Merry Little Batman from Mike Roth and Morgan Evans, on Monday.
