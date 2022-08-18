Read full article on original website
State Officials Issue Statements Following Deadly Shooting Of Oklahoma County Deputy
A double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon left one Oklahoma County deputy dead and another injured. According to authorities, Sgt. Bobby Swartz. was shot and killed while serving court orders, Sheriff Tommie Johnson also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials from around...
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
OSBI Releases New Information In Search For Missing Louisiana Woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Information (OSBI) is releasing new information on the search for a Louisiana woman who went missing on her way to Colorado. According to the OSBI, 33-year-old Caitlyn Case was last known to be in Bogata, Texas, on August 5th. Authorities found her vehicle South of Fort Towson, Oklahoma in Choctaw County and agents believe someone tried to push it into the Kiamichi River.
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
Election Day In Oklahoma: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections
It is election day in Oklahoma and voters across the state will decide who will advance to November’s election in many statewide races. Voters who are having to the polls on Tuesday morning will want to grab their voter card or an ID, like a driver's license. All nine...
SQ-820 To Be On Ballot After Getting Over 100,000 Signatures
Recreational marijuana will be put on the ballot in Oklahoma. If passed, the state question would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for people 21 and older in Oklahoma. The "Yes on 820" Campaign said the petition got more than 117,000 valid signatures. It needed around 95,000. Because of a...
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order To Push Against Teaching Unions
In an executive order the governor urges the state Board of Education to remind teachers they are not required to join a union. "It is time we fight back against the liberal unions that have been keeping a strangle hold on their cut of teacher pay," Stitt said. "And stand up for Oklahoma educators’ first amendment rights."
Amazing Oklahomans: Elisha Harbin Jr.
Our Amazing Oklahoman is someone we saw a few weeks ago. Elisha Harbin Jr. successfully completed his 50 yard challenge from Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.. For all his hard work Elisha was awarded his own lawnmower, leaf blower and weed eater.
Voting For Several Primary Runoff Races Begin Tuesday
Oklahoma voters will decide several runoff races today, as polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Potential voters should double-check their polling place, because it may have changed with recent redistricting. For more information on where to vote, and a sample ballot, click here.
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro
Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
Green Country School Districts Struggle To Hire Enough Bus Drivers
Many Green Country school districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers. The driver shortage can lead to confusion and frustration for parents and students who are impacted. Right now, Union Public Schools needs 15 drivers. The district has added a $2,000 sign-on bonus and raised its minimum wage by $2 an hour, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Monkey Accidentally Calls 911 At California Wildlife Center
Deputies in California received a 911 call last week that quickly hung up. Deputies tried to call the number back but there wasn't an answer. When first responders got to the scene they could not believe who was behind the phone call. A little monkey named Route accidentally called 911.
Oklahoma Little Leaguer Invited To First Pitch Of World Series In Pennsylvania
The Oklahoma little leaguer whose compassion after being hit in the head with a pitch inspired thousands, threw out the first pitch at Monday's Little League World Series game. The President of Little League personally invited Isaiah Jarvis and his family to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to be part of the games.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
Local FedEx Driver Competes In National Truck Driving Competition
This past Thursday, a local FedEx truck driver represented Oklahoma in the National Truck Driving Championships. In his 17-year career, Nick Arnold has driven over a million miles without an accident. "If I'm not safe I can't make it back home to my family. That's the most important thing to...
