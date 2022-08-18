ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch NASA unveil landing sites for Artemis 3 human return to the moon on Aug. 19

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Humans may return to the surface of the moon in 2025 with the Artemis 3 mission.

NASA will unveil potential future landing sites for a human return to the surface of the moon, and you can watch the briefing on Space.com tomorrow (Aug. 19), or directly on the space agency's website.

NASA is serious about getting humans back to the moon this decade and has already worked out the most convenient landing sites that will be targeted by the Artemis 3 mission in 2025.

The agency will reveal the candidate landing sites in a briefing on Friday (Aug. 19) at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), NASA said in a statement (opens in new tab). NASA and its partners plan to land near the lunar south pole, where water ice is believed to exist in permanently shadowed craters. The region also presents interesting opportunities for scientific exploration including astronomical observations from the surface of the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14meSU_0hMOmDZH00
NASA wants to land astronauts near the moon's south pole with the Artemis 3 mission in 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

"Each of the selected regions, from which specific landing sites could be selected, is of scientific interest and was evaluated based on terrain, communications, and lighting conditions, as well as ability to meet science objectives," NASA said in the statement. "NASA will engage with the broader science community in the coming months to discuss the merits of each region."

If successful, the landing will mark the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 that humans will have set foot on Earth's celestial companion. The ambitious Artemis program aims not only to put the first woman and the first person of color on the moon's surface, but also to establish a permanent human presence on the moon and in its orbit.

The first step of the Artemis program is set to take place later this month with the uncrewed test flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket, which will lift an empty Orion crew capsule for a round-trip to the moon and back to test a variety of critical technologies. If successful, the mission, called Artemis 1, will pave the way for the first human lunar round trip in 2024 and the subsequent landing in 2025.

NASA already selected SpaceX to build the landing system to take astronauts from the lunar orbit to the moon's surface as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

Later in the decade, NASA and its partners (the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), plan to establish a permanent space station orbiting the moon, called Gateway, and eventually a base on the moon's surface.

In the future, missions to Mars may be taking off from the moon instead of from Earth to reduce the cost and technical complexity of these launches.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ9Km_0hMOmDZH00

Tereza is a London-based science and technology journalist, aspiring fiction writer and amateur gymnast. Originally from Prague, the Czech Republic, she spent the first seven years of her career working as a reporter, script-writer and presenter for various TV programmes of the Czech Public Service Television. She later took a career break to pursue further education and added a Master's in Science from the International Space University, France, to her Bachelor's in Journalism and Master's in Cultural Anthropology from Prague's Charles University. She worked as a reporter at the Engineering and Technology magazine, freelanced for a range of publications including Live Science, Space.com, Professional Engineering, Via Satellite and Space News and served as a maternity cover science editor at the European Space Agency.

Comments / 7

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet

The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars

Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Space Science#European Space Agency
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found

Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A New Image From Webb Shows Galaxy NGC 1365, Known to Have an Actively Feeding Supermassive Black Hole

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to deliver stunning images of the Universe, demonstrating that the years of development and delays were well worth the wait! The latest comes from Judy Schmidt (aka. Geckzilla, SpaceGeck), an astrophotographer who processed an image taken by Webb of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1365. Also known as the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy, NGC 1365 is a double-barred spiral galaxy consisting of a long bar and a smaller barred structure located about 56 million light-years away in the southern constellation Fornax.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
France
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad

Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Pittsburgh

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will make history in space

When NASA launches its next crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon this fall, the mission commander, astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, will become the first Native American woman to travel to space.Mann will be heading to the International Space Station, with liftoff currently targeted for Sept. 29. She will be joined on the Crew-5 mission by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA says this will be her first spaceflight.Born in California, Mann graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and now holds the rank of colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. She earned her wings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Brave little Mars helicopter Ingenuity battles the cold to get back in the air

Good news for the hardy little Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which has braved the Martian winter thus far and will soon be getting back into the air. The helicopter has been taking a break from flight since July as it deals with cold seasonal temperatures and increasing dust in the atmosphere, which limited its ability to recharge its battery. Temperatures are still low in the Jezero Crater, going down to as low as -124 degrees Fahrenheit (-86 degrees Celsius) at night, but the Ingenuity team is now planning a short hop for the upcoming Flight 30.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Northern lights danced across the sky this week. See how they looked from space

The northern lights were visible from more areas of the U.S. than usual this week, forecasts showed. Photos from space captured the beautiful scenes. “Absolutely spectacular aurora today!,” NASA astronaut Bob Hines tweeted on Aug. 17, sharing a collection of photos taken from the International Space Station. The photos...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy