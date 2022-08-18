ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

Arrest made in Costilla County shooting

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Greeley man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Costilla County which happened August 13. Following a week-long investigation, a warrant was issued for Rondell W. Brown, 25, was arrested at his home Friday evening. Brown was taken to the...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO

