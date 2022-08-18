Read full article on original website
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
Greeley man arrested in connection with southern Colorado shooting
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening. He was taken...
Arrest made in Costilla County shooting
The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Greeley man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Costilla County which happened August 13. Following a week-long investigation, a warrant was issued for Rondell W. Brown, 25, was arrested at his home Friday evening. Brown was taken to the...
