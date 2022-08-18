BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Henkel on photopolymer material development, beginning with the qualification of Henkel’s Loctite® 3D IND405 Black and Loctite 3D 3843 for use on the Xtreme 8K, the world’s largest DLP printer for high-volume production of end-use parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005255/en/ This bicycle helmet was 3D printed on the ETEC Xtreme 8K in Loctite 3D IND405™ Black while the clip was printed in Loctite 3D 3843. These two popular photopolymers, developed and produced by Henkel, are now qualified on the ETEC Xtreme 8K, the world’s largest DLP printer. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO