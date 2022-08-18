ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

After Yeezy Gap's 'Trash Bag' Backlash, Kanye West Firmly Defends Himself As An 'Innovator'

By Lauren Vanderveen
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksfjL_0hMOlkSv00

Kanye West has made quite a few interesting choices in his time, on both personal and professional fronts. His Yeezy clothing collaboration with Gap of late is just one of them, and of course, not everyone is seeing his vision. The casualwear line, presented and piled up in huge heavy-duty bags on storeroom floors, has been slammed as not only insulting to the homeless community that the line supposedly pays homage to, but also impractical for a commercial setting. Not one to usually go public with any kind of statements, the rapper has firmly dismissed such criticisms while defending himself as being an “innovator” in this instance.

In an interview with Fox News , Ye was specifically asked about all the Yeezy Gap backlash he was receiving. And true to form, Ye was not apologetic. In fact, it was very much giving “Gap customers, I’ma let you finish, but actually, I’m the greatest designer of all time.” As he put it:

I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think.

So, all in all, the Grammy winner is doubling down on his creative process (and apparently isn't sitting up in doing so). But Kanye West also clarified a few of the finer points to set the public straight. For one, Ye explained that the clothes are not being storied in trash bags. Those are actually “large construction bags,” per the rapper. Not that those bags are meant to house clothes either, but his non-trash point is taken.

On the critique that he’s mocking the homeless by channeling them into an aesthetic, Ye claimed that wasn’t the case at all. Evidently, he just wants to make fashion “egalitarian” and unpretentious, and he spoke to his dedication to such efforts, adding:

This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration, this is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.

This marks the latest piece of commentary from Kanye West as he returns to public life following a nearly 5-month hiatus. He has reinstated his Instagram once again, where he noted in a now-deleted post that “children” and the “homeless” were the “biggest inspiration for all design.” The sentiment, though, was an unfortunate reminder to the L.A. Mission that West had yet to fulfill his promise from last November to help the homeless shelter and its inhabitants.

What's more is that the star’s renewed social media use kinda sorta renewed his beef with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from earlier this year. The two had engaged in a major back-and-forth online concerning everything from their daughter’s TikTok usage to Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The latter two have broken up, and when that news went public, Kanye West took to Instagram to roast the SNL alum for it, and Kardashian is reportedly not happy at all about the move. (I’m sure we’ll hear more on that awkward situation when Season 2 of her reality series, The Kardashians , starts streaming for Hulu subscribers on September 22.)

The formerly married couple continue to hash out the particulars of their divorce in tandem of these events, almost two years after Kim Kardashian filed. It’s not looking so swell on that front for Kanye West, either, as he’s lately lost yet another attorney in his case . Not to mention the setback of the judge ruling in Kardashian’s favor to have the divorce trial in December, with or without West’s participation. I wouldn't have predicted "mall store bag display backlash" to be the latest hurdle for the rapper, but here we are.

It doesn’t sound like things are exactly going the entertainer’s way these days. But again, if we take Kanye West’s word for it here, he doesn’t exactly care. And why should he? The Yeezy Gap collection is reportedly sold out in most locations now, regardless of how it looked in stores. For myself, I’ll just say that I’d take an overpriced Yeezy sweatshirt sold out of a contractor bag over Kim Kardashian’s retail swim gloves any day.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Kanye West Receives Support From Trevor Noah Amid Public Backlash

Kanye West isn’t exactly unfamiliar to controversy, but it’s come to a head in more recent months. Namely, some of the rapper’s behavior on social media was taken as “concerning” back in March, prompting both Instagram to temporarily suspend his account and the 2022 Grammys to revoke West's then-scheduled performance. What is more is that his new Yeezy Gap line, lately presented in stores in quote-unquote “trash bags,” resulted in a major backlash as spectators perceived it as insulting to the homeless community that Ye proclaimed to be inspired by. Alas, he has gotten some support amidst it all from a familiar source: Trevor Noah.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury

A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Cinemablend

Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Backlash#Trash Bag#Fox News
Cinemablend

After Family Drama On Social Media, Britney Spears' Recent Posts Have Shown Love To Elton John, Madonna And Krispy Kreme

Though she is now in marital bliss with her newly minted husband Sam Asghari, the same cannot be said for Britney Spears’ family life. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline did a bombshell interview recently where he discussed the singer’s strained relationship with their two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden. After which, the former couple exposed even more BTS details in a tense back and forth social media feud – but all of Spears and Federline's posts were later scrubbed from the ethers. Spears has refrained since from discussing the matter further and has instead turned to showing some love for a few tried-and-true legends: Elton John, Madonna and Krispy Kreme.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Four Years After Series Order, Alias Vet Jennifer Garner's TV Reunion With J.J. Abrams Has Been Cancelled

Somehow, 16 years have passed since the world bid farewell to the badassery of Sydney Bristow, Jennifer Garner’s spy heading up the former ABC action-thriller Alias. During that time, fans have clamored for Garner to reteam with show creator J.J. Abrams for a revival of some kind — and not the reboot that the network considered over a decade ago — and it looked like we might get the next best thing in the form of Apple TV+’s My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The streaming project, ordered to series back in 2018, was set to be a reunion for Garner and Abrams, but the project has now been canceled after Garner made a surprise exit.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Keke Palmer Is As Fascinated With Twilight's Taylor Lautner Revealing His Future Wife Taylor's Name Change As The Rest Of Us

Keke Palmer has never been one to hide her joy about things she cares about like like her Hustlers co-star, Jennifer Lopez, marrying Ben Affleck. But that may not be much compared to finding out that a well-known actor will be getting married to someone who shares the same first name. Well, Palmer has expressed her fascination with the new name Taylor Lautner's fiancée will be sporting once they're married.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick Involved In Car Crash In Which His Vehicle Flipped

Scott Disick, who reality TV junkies have known for his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, found himself in a scary situation this past weekend. Kourtney Kardashian’s former beau was involved in a car accident in California. Based on early reports, the media personality and entrepreneur came out of the ordeal relatively unscathed. However, the same can’t be said for his vehicle, as it apparently flipped.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
143K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy