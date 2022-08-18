ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
KUOW

The best time to make an impact in your city: Today So Far

A small town protest, years ago, serves as a lesson for Seattle — right now. Now is the time to speak up and be engaged Seattle. Washington state reports its first pediatric case of monkeypox. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 22, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Elma, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
kpug1170.com

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#The Local Nurses Union#Seiu Healthcare 1199nw#The Business Journal
myeverettnews.com

Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail

Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy