Chronicle
Need for Home Care Rising, But Caregivers Are Hard to Find in Rural Washington
About five years ago, as her mother's hearing diminished and dementia worsened, Linda Brocklesby decided with her family that their mom could no longer live in California alone. Her children thought Washington state would be good — there were more relatives, and Brocklesby would move in. They settled on...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
KUOW
The best time to make an impact in your city: Today So Far
A small town protest, years ago, serves as a lesson for Seattle — right now. Now is the time to speak up and be engaged Seattle. Washington state reports its first pediatric case of monkeypox. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 22, 2022.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The myth of Seattle’s blue bubble and the reality of its electorate
We have this stereotype about Seattle voters as knee-jerk liberals, so I’d like to present a guest commentary from one of them. His name is Mike, and he’s a regular listener and e-mailer – who once worked as an attorney for Blue Cross handling Medicare cases. And...
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
southseattleemerald.com
Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop, pro-criminal politicians rush to back Leesa Manion for KC Prosecutor
A who’s who of anti-police, pro-criminal activist politicians are rushing to support one candidate for King County Prosecutor: Leesa Manion. They see her as the best bet to continue the region’s light-on-crime policies that have helped create the surge of violent crime we’re experiencing. Manion has spent...
myeverettnews.com
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive
This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
Chronicle
State Commission Invites Public to Comment on Airport Expansion Site; Toledo Not Among Two Finalists Being Studied
The state Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission (CACC) invites community members throughout the state to an online open house and virtual public meetings this month to learn about and comment on its ongoing efforts to identify a suitable site for expanded aviation service. The search proved to be a hot topic...
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
KGMI
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
ncwlife.com
Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
KUOW
Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail
Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac
SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
seattlemet.com
What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
