Hooters Signs LSU Offensive Linemen to NIL Deals
A one-of-a-kind deal, Hooters is partnering with a number of offensive linemen across the country
7 LSU Tigers Sign NIL Deals with Hooters
More money is now flowing to college athletes in Baton Rouge. The latest corporation to ink name, image and likeness (NIL) deals is restaurant chain Hooters. The company has landed agreements with 7 offensive linemen from LSU. Which Tigers Have Deals with Hooters?. Hooters has agreements with Kimo Makane’ole, Lanson...
LSUSports.net
Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach
BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
FNF: Shaw spirit soars on the heels of Coach Hank Tierney’s improbable return
Friday Night at Joe Zimmerman Stadium, will be a milestone event for Archbishop Shaw.
Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer
No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events
Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. commits to Tulane
The Tulane 2023 recruiting class received a boost Sunday afternoon with Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. announcing his commitment to the Green Wave.
crescentcitysports.com
Yulman Stadium era not as kind to Tulane football as anticipated
Tulane kicks off its ninth season at Yulman Stadium against UMass on Sept. 3. The stadium, an idea brought to fruition by former University President Scott Cowen, was supposed to be a boon to the football program. On campus attendance would surely surpass any numbers in the Superdome. Fans would...
NOLA.com
Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach
An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
Chandler Fields named starting quarterback for Cajuns
Louisiana football head coach Michael Desormeaux officially named Chandler Fields as their starting quarterback on Monday, Aug. 22.
LSU Reveille
Report: Louisiana state rep. cited for DWI, doing burnouts near LSU campus
Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate. Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around...
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
brproud.com
Did you win? Winning ticket purchased in Baton Rouge worth $50,000 remains unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone has a little over one month to collect $50,000 from the Louisiana Lottery. An unknown individual has a ticket worth that amount of money from a Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing that took place on March 28. The Louisiana Lottery says that “the winning...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
LSU Reveille
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after prolonged surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after the state’s longest surge, according to a Louisiana Department of Health Official. The latest surge is the state’s sixth and was originally caused by the BA.2 variant but prolonged by the BA. 5 variant, causing many to refer to it as a “surge within a surge.”
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
Louisiana TikToker Shares What Visitors Feel Like in Louisiana
I Will Never Forget When My Friend Was Corrected on Her Pronunciation of New Orleans. It was pretty funny, she started to argue with lifelong residents of New Orleans on how to correctly pronounce it and they finally settled on she was saying it like a "Yankee". Since then I love watching people try and pronounce town names in Louisiana.
