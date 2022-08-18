ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KEEL Radio

7 LSU Tigers Sign NIL Deals with Hooters

More money is now flowing to college athletes in Baton Rouge. The latest corporation to ink name, image and likeness (NIL) deals is restaurant chain Hooters. The company has landed agreements with 7 offensive linemen from LSU. Which Tigers Have Deals with Hooters?. Hooters has agreements with Kimo Makane’ole, Lanson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Yulman Stadium era not as kind to Tulane football as anticipated

Tulane kicks off its ninth season at Yulman Stadium against UMass on Sept. 3. The stadium, an idea brought to fruition by former University President Scott Cowen, was supposed to be a boon to the football program. On campus attendance would surely surpass any numbers in the Superdome. Fans would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach

An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
LSU Reveille

Report: Louisiana state rep. cited for DWI, doing burnouts near LSU campus

Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate. Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Lsu Tiger#American Football#College Football#Sportscenter#Florida State#Sec
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy