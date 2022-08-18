ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash

UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
KINGSTREE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one lane on I-526 East

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated. The crash happened just before the Westmoreland bridge Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash involves and vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the...
CHARLESTON, SC

