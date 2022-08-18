Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her. Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest. An incident report from...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Police released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash
UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma.
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one lane on I-526 East
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated. The crash happened just before the Westmoreland bridge Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash involves and vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the...
