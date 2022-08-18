It’s a refrain that’s been repeated often as restaurants and bars have opened in the last year or so: Doing it “for the industry.” Whether it’s a decision to remain open on Mondays — a day restaurants often close since business can be slow — or an IYKYK discount, it seems Bay Area chefs and restaurateurs are consciously making the choice to be more inclusive of their hospitality brethren, aiming to be the destination where fellow bartenders, cooks, waiters, and other restaurant and bar workers gather on their days off. Whether it’s an outcome of the pandemic, which saw restaurants, bars, and service workers struggle through months of closures and inherent health risk, or not, what seems to be blossoming in the hospitality industry is a renewed interest in serving those who serve others.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO