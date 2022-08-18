The Litchfield Visitors Bureau is continuing to develop ideas for bringing people to Litchfield. Videos of the community can be seen on the website litchfieldmn.com. Litchfield Visitors Bureau Executive Director Judy Hulterstrum says a winter time video is in the works and the Bureau is going to be working with the Wintercade Committee to generate more ideas for bringing visitors to Litchfield this winter. She says they are also working on an area in the Chamber office for displaying guides from other communities that people here want to go and visit and in turn she sends the Litchfield and Meeker County guides to other communities.

