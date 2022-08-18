Read full article on original website
Litchfield Rotary Club Installing an AED at Legion Memorial Park
The Litchfield Rotary Club is having an AED installed at Legion Memorial Park by Lake Ripley today. The life-saving equipment will be located near the handicapped parking stalls. Mark Nicholson says the Litchfield Rotary Club is working with a non-profit organization – Advocates for Health – to get the equipment...
Litchfield Visitors Bureau Developing Ideas to Bring People to Litchfield
The Litchfield Visitors Bureau is continuing to develop ideas for bringing people to Litchfield. Videos of the community can be seen on the website litchfieldmn.com. Litchfield Visitors Bureau Executive Director Judy Hulterstrum says a winter time video is in the works and the Bureau is going to be working with the Wintercade Committee to generate more ideas for bringing visitors to Litchfield this winter. She says they are also working on an area in the Chamber office for displaying guides from other communities that people here want to go and visit and in turn she sends the Litchfield and Meeker County guides to other communities.
Minnesota State Fair Begins Thursday and Runs Thru Labor Day
The Minnesota State Fair begins its 12-day run this Thursday and will conclude on Labor Day – September 5th. Princess Kay of the Milky Way – Anna Euerle of Litchfield – will be crowning her successor Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair. State Fair spokesperson Maria...
New Windmill Days Queen Crowned
Windmill Days in Grove City concluded Sunday with the crowning of a new queen – Willa VanDuinen. Located in Litchfield, MN we deliver the latest in local News, Sports, Weather, Obituaries & More! Tune in to AM 1410 or FM 95.9 for morning updates on the go, listen to our afternoon programs to keep you informed all day long, or join us weekends for our prayer service broadcasts.
Denise Redepenning
69-year-old DENISE (BERNARDY) REDEPENNING of Litchfield passed away on August 18, 2022, at the Senior Prairie Cottages of Willmar. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Ostmark Lutheran Church of rural Watkins with a time for remembrance and lunch following. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Litchfield School Board Meeting
The Litchfield School Board had some discussion last night regarding the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center. The project is relying upon voters to approve of the School District’s request for 13.5-million dollars in bonds and the City of Litchfield’s request of voters to approve of a half-percent sales tax during the November 8th election.
Aldis Elling
95-year-old ALDIS V. ELLING of Cosmos passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with visitation 2 hours before the service. Burial will be in the church...
Wadena Man Injured in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
On Monday morning at 7:26 the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls on a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue in Zion Township – northwest of Roscoe. It was reported that a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over, and the driver was trapped inside of the cab and was believed to be injured.
JoAnn Marie Onnen
76-year-old JOANN MARIE ONNEN of Cokato passed away on August 18, 2022. A funeral service will take place at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Cokato. Visitation will be from 4-to-8 p.m. on Friday and will continue 1 hour prior to the...
